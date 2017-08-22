Wiltz: Adventures at Isle Royale National Park

I'm talking about Lake Superior's Isle Royale National Park.

Tom, my son-in-law, and Sam, Grace and Gaby, three of my Wisconsin grandchildren, just got home from a six-day hiking and camping expedition on the big island. When I say big island, I'm talking 893.4 square miles.

Tom is familiar with Isle Royale, as it was his ninth trip to the island. As a University of Minnesota wildlife major, he had participated in research relating to both the moose and wolf populations. The moose are currently overpopulating the island's ability to support them. A hard winter would spell disaster.

Managed hunting could alleviate the problem, but hunting is not generally a part of national park management. My grandkids saw five moose during their six-day adventure. The wolves are all but gone as inbreeding has spelled their demise.

Their journey began at Grand Portage, a 10-hour, 631-mile drive from Mitchell via I-90. From there, a 90 minute ferry boat ride brought them to Rock Harbor, the base of their hiking adventure. Here a park ranger gave an orientation prior to their embarking on the Feldtmann Loop. Two days were spent on side hikes. Their actual four days on the loop included hikes of 4.5, 8.5, 6.9, and 10.2 miles.

All four of them, girls included, started with forty-pound backpacks that lightened as the hike

progressed. Sam, Gaby, and Grace are in superb condition. At 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, the girls are heading into their high school senior year, and are very competitive volleyball players. Today I asked the girls if they would do anything different if they had it to do over again. "Less gear and more mosquito repellant!" was their answer. The mosquitoes were horrendous.

Gear included four-man and one-man tents, sleeping bags, air mats, a bottle gas stove (no campfires allowed), light fishing gear, cooking/eating utensils, clothes and personal effects. Much of the time they were rained on. Some of the campsites had screened-in shelters that were used in lieu of the tent.

Breakfasts included bacon and eggs, oatmeal and pancakes. Their Spartan lunches amounted to a piece of jerky, hard cheese and dried fruit. Suppers revolved around pasta including Kraft macaroni and cheese, dehydrated sauces and soup and instant mashed potatoes.

Gaby and Grace, identical twins, gave a simultaneous answer when asked about the highlight of the trip. "The people we met!" Tom was still excited about reliving the past with his children, and Sam, a UW Platteville computer major, was unavailable for questioning when I wrote today's column.

The trip involved some expense. Round trip on the ferry was $70 apiece. Tom paid $40 for a National Park season pass. According to the internet, my free Golden Age Passport would have been honored at Isle Royale.

The fact that inbreeding wiped out a healthy wolf population is remarkable. The island wolves

needed genetics from the outside, generally carried by males looking for new territory, and didn't get it.

According to Tom, some wolves crossed the ice years ago, making the wolf people ecstatic. Weeks later, the same wolves crossed the ice again and returned to more familiar turf. At any rate, the environment around us is forever changing—even in our neck of the woods. For example: I was over to the Herrick area a few weeks ago. A friend showed me some beautiful footage he had captured on his iPhone. A male bobwhite quail was perched on the top of a wooden fence post. He didn't just sit there. Audible "bob-white" whistles came from deep within. I've done limited hunting in that area for the past 40-plus years, but I'd never seen quail.

------

If you own a firearm of any collectable status, leave it alone other than cleaning, and make sure the cleaning is non-abrasive.

A short time ago, I bought a Winchester Model 61 pump-action .22 on a Rock Island Auction Co. sale.

This is a highly coveted piece by collectors. It was advertised as being in excellent condition

mechanically, and it was also advertised as being professionally refinished. I bought the gun for $400.

The gun showed virtually no wear. A previous owner had taken a gun worth $800-$1000, spent

roughly $200 to have it refinished, and turned it into a $400 gun.

This same principal applies to cleaning coins, refurbishing antiques, etc. I still cringe when I think about what I did to an original British Lee Enfield .303 when I was 17 years old. I cut down the stock and made a so-called "sporter" out of it. Live and learn.

See you next week.