South Dakota graduate student conducts fox study

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Emily Mitchell hopes to compile information on a number of issues, including home range and diseases. She says her study will help wildlife officials learn more about the animals in South Dakota.

She trapped 36 animals and fitted 26 of them with radio collars. Mitchell still is monitoring 21 of the animals. Five have gone missing.

Mitchell says the largest populations of swift fox in the South Dakota would be in Badlands National Park.

Mitchell says swift foxes mate for life. The animals breed in the winter and give birth in the spring.