Wiltz: Good outdoorsmen have to be on their game

Not too long ago I wrote about launching my boat at the St. Francis Bay boat ramp on Lake Francis Case. The water had been dropped overnight, leaving a wet green slime on the concrete ramp. Without thinking, I backed down the ramp. My trailer and pickup nearly slid into the water. I don't know that I'd be laughing about that today had my Dodge gone under. I do know that even the wisest of outdoorsmen can and do make mistakes.

Mitchell's Jerry Opbroek is a prime example. Jerry might be the best all-around hunter I know. Other than his shotgun, rifle, archery, tomahawk-throwing and blackpowder shooting expertise, he's one of the very best teacher/coaches I've ever known. His company the day of the mishap also ranks at the top. It was the late Mitchell High School principal Bob Brooks.

The Opbroek incident took place somewhere in the late 80s early 90s. Jerry left Burke for Mitchell during the summer of 1972, and having been gone from Gregory County for a while, he no longer had the run of the county. Bob and Jerry had Gregory County turkey tags, and Jerry had called on Burke's Jack Broome to line up some turkey hunt permission. During the school year 1971-1972, Jack, Jerry, and I were all on the Burke School payroll. I won't speak for the principal of the school, but those were some fortunate students.

On that Saturday morning, Jack, Bob, and Jerry were crammed into the front seat of a venerable Jeep Wagoneer. The guns, including Jerry's centerfire rifle, Remington shotgun, muzzleloader rifle, and double-barrel muzzleloader shotgun, were spread across the backseat, muzzles pointing down on the Wagoneer floor. For Jack, hunting again with Jerry was as good as it gets.

It wasn't long before the Wagoneer lumbered to the top of a hill. Jack yelled, "Look down there!

The bottom is full of turkeys!" As the Wagoneer came to a stop, Jerry reached into the back for a rifle. As he pulled the rifle into the front seat, the rifle sling caught the hammers of the double-barrel, pulled them back a tad, and released as Jerry tugged on the rifle. Both barrels fired, leaving the entire Wagoneer cab engulfed in blue-white smoke! Gagging on smoke, the guys piled out!

As the guys regained their composure, Jack shouted once again, "Hey look! The turkeys are still down there!" Jerry and Bob rushed down the hill, long guns now in hand. Jack followed on their heels. Now there was gunfire. Turkey feathers filled the air!

When one fires a black powder firearm, whether rifle, shotgun or handgun, an impressive flame belches forth from the muzzle. In dry conditions, one has to pay attention to the potential for fire. It so happened that the Wagoneer flooring insulation was a flammable material.

As the guys excitedly picked turkeys while relating the experiences of the past minute or two, Jack happened to look back up the hill. The Wagoneer was on fire! Smoke was billowing from the open doors as the guys rushed up the hill. They had no water, no blankets. How would they extinguish the fire?

As Jack related this story to me last week, he didn't mention whose quick thinking came to the rescue. Behind the backseat was a case of beer. I'm guessing that it would have been a "Thank you" to the landowner. With the three guys busier than a one-armed dishwasher at Pierre's old D&E Café, every bottle was emptied on that fire. They successfully doused it.

A loaded percussion cap muzzleloader is as harmless as a wooden sword so long as the caps aren't in place. The loaded shotgun was ok. The caps go on when one enters the field. Live and learn.

—

Energy is a huge environmental issue that should be at the heart of all outdoor enthusiasts. In reading the area newspaper The Avon Clarion, it is readily apparent that a few local citizens are not in favor of wind-generated electrical power. They write that very little of the world's power needs come from wind generation. This is true in the world's vast under-developed areas, but it isn't true in our part of the world — Iowa, Minnesota, and a growing South Dakota although we are taking our sweet time.

Our United States of America must become totally energy independent. Our presence in the Middle East was all about oil. Almost 4,500 American lives were lost in Iraq alone. One is too many when we consider our ability to be energy independent. This is reason enough to justify wind generators.

Of less significance to me, wind generation is subsidized. This is done in the hope that the price of wind generated electricity will become more affordable. It's happening. To what degree we don't yet know. To the anti-wind people, go ahead and be angry with me. That's easy. Look the family in the eye who lost a son or brother in Iraq. Explain your rationale to them. Good luck.

If you're having trouble getting your hands on my book, A Dakota Rod and Nimrod, go to Amazon.com or Barnesandnoble.com. The book is also on the shelves of the Sioux Falls Barnes & Noble. My personal supply of hard covers are sold out, and I don't anticipate ordering more at this time. For those mail-ordering soft covers from me, I'm anticipating parathyroid surgery at University of Wisconsin in the next two weeks, and won't be in South Dakota to fill orders until September. Please bear with me. Seems everything happens at once.

See you next week.