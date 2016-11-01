Wiltz: Bull on both sides of the border

In particular, I'm looking at the Second Amendment—the right to bear arms, a priority item on Hillary's agenda. I'm also looking at the Fourth Amendment—unlawful search and seizure. In trying to imagine what it might be like under a Clinton administration, let's take a look at an actual situation.

In last week's column, I painted a positive picture of the Canadian people and their beautiful mountains and streams. I alluded to British Columbia as a seeming paradise. Is it? Would I live there? Not without our Constitutional rights. Canadians only have the right to bear some arms, and only then at the whims of their police. Illegal search and seizure became a fact of Canadian life three years ago. Sadly, the people stood by and tolerated the High River situation.

In June of 2013, flash floods struck Southern Alberta. In High River, one of the hardest hit communities, the citizens were forced to evacuate immediately. They had no time to load up their most valued possessions. Access to the largely submerged town was controlled by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to prevent looting. What followed was unthinkable.

The RCMP made forcible entries into private residences by breaking down doors and picking locks. They claimed they did this to search for flood victims and stranded pets despite the fact that no people or pets were reported missing. The RCMP also searched for firearms and confiscated all they found.

Some Canadians later claimed that the police were actually securing the arms from looters and protecting them from flood damage. If this were so, why haven't all the arms been returned to their rightful owners? Some firearms are still missing from owners who could not provide valid firearms licenses and other red tape nonsense. When I first read George Orwell's Animal Farm as a ninth grader, a satire on the Russian revolution, I wondered how the animals could believe such lies. It seems the Canadian people have either believed such lies, or they don't care.

Will Americans care? We will find out on Election Day.

—

On Oct. 6, the first day of our British Columbia hunt, found three moose hunters in our Copper River Outfitters camp: partner Mike Hall of Huron, Steve Laabs of Colby, Wisconsin, and myself. With our guides, Mike and I went our separate ways that first evening. As we traveled down a logging road in a compact Suzuki four-wheel drive, my guide Gary Hilscher explained that both the magazine and the chamber of my Steyr bolt-action .30-06 had to be void of shells while in a vehicle, according to Canadian law. The same for Gary's Winchester .300 Magnum that he carried for backup.

Gary went on to say that road hunting was the most effective way to bag a bull moose, but I'd have to bail out of the vehicle, load the rifle, and get on the moose with little time for one shot. With my neuropathy and tremor, I'm slow. I need my shooting sticks. I suggested walking into likely areas and taking a stand, or sitting and calling. This was fine with Gary as he didn't care for road hunting. I also had a wolf tag in my pocket. No one downed a moose that first evening, but Gary and I spotted a cow. Steve had seen a lynx and a grizzly sow with two yearling cubs earlier in the day.

On Friday, Oct. 7, our first full day, Brett was positioned behind Steve, as he emitted the mournful wails of a lovesick cow. Steve noticed movement in the clear cut before him and eventually made out a grizzly heading directly toward him. Was the big bruin responding to Brett's call? Probably not. I don't know what might have eventually happened as the bear turned, no doubt a reaction to a swirling breeze that carried human scent. Eventually, I would regret not seeing a grizzly while hunting on this trip.

Toward the end of that same day, Mike was watching a meadow where his guide Riley had been calling. Riley had walked down to a bridge that marked the end of the logging trail when he spotted a good bull on the stream bank, and signaled Mike to scurry down to the bridge. By the time Mike arrived, the bull was gone. When Riley happened to glance upstream, he spotted a second good bull about a 160 yards upstream. Mike got a good anchor on the bridge and fired what he felt was a good shot. The bull lunged up the bank and disappeared into the timber. Darkness unfolded before they were able to find blood and follow the bull. Mike was understandably disappointed that night.

The following morning, Brett, our outfitter, accompanied Riley and Mike to the bridge where Mike was instructed to sit tight as a grizzly might have claimed possession of the moose. A half-hour later, Mike heard two shots. Brett and Riley had found blood, trailed the moose, and stopped the bull in full charge when the critter saw them coming up its trail. Mike's shot with his .338 Winchester Magnum had hit the bull at the base of the neck but failed to destroy any vitals. The remainder of the day was spent getting the bull out. Mike would now have the opportunity to pursue a black bear.

In the meantime, Gary and I were patiently waiting for my turn to come. Thus far, we had encountered numerous grouse, some mule deer, a cow moose, and a young bull that trotted up the road in front of our vehicle. We also discussed welfare, medical care, education, Donald, Hillary, what's for supper, and what fish fight the hardest. I was having a fine time.

See you next week.