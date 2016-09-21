In gathering my thoughts for today's column on waterfowl hunting and non-toxic shot, I got to thinking about the old days and some of the old-timers I hung around with. Gus Wilson came to mind.

It was the summer of 1971, and we had just moved to Burke and a house near the north end of Main Street. I had been fishing for catfish below the dam at Pickstown, and I got home very late with a half-dozen 5-to-10 pound channel cats. I didn't want to clean them at that hour, and when I saw the kid's plastic swimming pool in the yard, I decided the cats would be fine in the pool until morning.

I didn't know Gus yet, and I don't know how he knew about the cats, but I do know that he walked into the kitchen without knocking and asked Betsy about the fish. Betsy sent him into the bedroom where I was sleeping. Gus stood at the foot of the bed and yelled, "Where did you get those (bleeping) catfish?"

I told him. He asked if I'd take an old guy like him fishing, and we became friends. There was a time when Gus was noted for his use of hoop nets and fish traps in the Landing Creek area.

Burke's Jack Broome and I did a lot of duck hunting. In what I will call my greatest duck shoot ever, Jack and I were behind the northwest corner of the dirt mound on a Lucas area livestock dugout. Heavy snow was raging out of the west, and big northern mallards with bright orange feet, yellow bills, and curly tails poured onto that little body of water with absolutely no regard for Jack or me. Perhaps the snow blinded them. Their necks were hard as ball bat handles as they were choked with corn that spilled from their bills. Jack yelled out, "Take only the greenheads!" I don't believe we missed a shot.

I took my share of the ducks to Gus Wilson's shop, where we picked, singed and dressed them. Half went to Gus, and the other half went to old couples around town who longed for roast mallard. Those ducks were as good as ducks get, but Betsy doesn't like duck. Gus was tickled beyond description.

The fall of 1987 marked the beginning of the lead shot ban on waterfowl. By fall 1991, a nationwide ban was in effect. It marked the end of waterfowl hunting for a lot of hunters who just plain quit, as they were disgusted with steel-shot performance on waterfowl—senseless, crippling as they saw it. In the early days of non-toxic shot, lighter steel was the only alternative.

At about this same time, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks sent me to a Tom Roster steel-shot workshop in Pierre. Roster was and is the leading authority on steel shot ballistics, the effective killing range of steel shot and the effects of steel shot on fine shotgun barrels.

Roster could also flat out shoot. I was supposed to go home and write about the fine qualities of steel shot, and I did. In looking back, an important point was never mentioned—it takes a lot less energy to break a clay target than it does to kill a duck. Yes, a wee bit of skepticism is showing in spite of Roster's excellent presentation.

Beginning with Saturday's South Dakota Low Plains Middle Zone duck opener, we have two ammo choices. They are steel shot, or the far more expensive alloys made up of tungsten and/or bismuth. If you are going to use steel, I urge you to restrict yourself to close shots. Don't use shot sizes smaller than No. 2's, and use the highest velocity shells you can find. Stay away from ammo of less than 1,300 feet per second muzzle velocity.

Steel vs. lead is about density. Two same sized balls traveling at the same speed do not do equal damage when striking something if their densities or weights differ. Lead is significantly heavier than steel in like volumes. With waterfowl, lead pellets may penetrate where steel pellets bounce off of feathers. Hunters can actually hear steel shot bounce off feathers in some circumstances.

Choosing the right shotshells from aisles of shelves is challenging if not confusing. For today's discussion, I want to stick to 3-inch 12-gauge shells. Kent's "Fasteel" is sold in myriad choices. Kent offers 3-inch 12-gauge shells at a whopping 1,560 fps muzzle velocity for approximately $15 a box of 25.

Each load contains 1-1/16-ounce of shot. Go to 1,425 fps, and the load climbs to 1-1/4-ounce of shot at the same price. Go to 1,300 fps, and the round carries 1-3/8-ounce. of shot at $17.50 per box.

Kent offers what they call "Tungsten Matrix." In a 3-inch 12-gauge round, we're looking at 1-1/2-ounce of shot moving along at 1,350 fps. I mentioned a cost factor. This load sells for roughly $45 per 10-round box! Personally—at this price, I'll go with steel. This alloy stuff is lethal, but then it ought to be.

The Hevi folks compete well with Kent. Looking at Hevi Steel, 3-inch 12-gauge shells packing 1-1/4-ounce of shot at 1,500 fps sells for $15 per box of 25. This beats the Kent people. Hevi-Shot, an alloy product, offers a 3-inch 12-gauge round that reaches 1,350 fps with 1-1/2 oz. of shot. It sells for about $46 for a ten-round box.

It appears that Winchester only deals with steel shot. Drylok Super Steel loads in 3-inch 12-gauge push 1-1/4-ounce of shot at 1,450 fps at a cost of $20 for a box of 25. They also manufacture their Drylok Super Steel Magnum load that fires 1-3/8-ounce of shot at 1,300 fps. It also runs $20 per box of 25.

All of these rounds should be fired in modern guns. Don't fire these in chokes bored tighter than "modified." I'd like to hear what other waterfowl hunters think about my thoughts on steel shot.

With these figures in your head, compare Kent, Hevi, and Winchester to Browning, Federal, and others. You'll probably come out of the store with a (bleeping) headache as ol' Gus Wilson would say.

See you next week.