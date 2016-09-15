Grouse numbers rise ahead of opener

A prairie chicken is pictured in this handout from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. (Photo courtesy of Keith Anderson)

Prairie chickens are pictured in this handout from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. (Photo courtesy of Keith Anderson)

Prairie grouse is a general term applied to two species of South Dakota game birds, prairie chickens and short-tailed grouse. And according to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, the number of both species is higher than recent averages.

The prairie chicken in particular is thriving with 1.5 males found per square mile this year by GF&P surveyors. That's more than double the 2015 number, when surveyors found 0.7 males per square mile, and it's the highest the population has ever been in South Dakota since 1952, the earliest year for which GF&P provided statistics.

Sharp-tail grouse populations have also seen a boost at 1.2 males per square mile, the highest since 2011.

GF&P Upland Game Biologist Travis Runia attributed the rise to wet weather, which led to strong reproduction rates.

"We had decent production last year for reproduction, and we also, over most of the prairie grouse range, had another mild winter, which can help that over-winter survival of those birds," Runia said. "If we look at last year, we basically had no drought conditions throughout South Dakota."

Conditions haven't been as favorable this summer, Runia said, as western South Dakota has faced drought conditions, though the driest weather has been in the far-western portion of the state, where prairie chickens particularly are mostly absent.

Runia said the weather has caused some concern regarding population numbers next year, but hunting may not necessarily be poor as prairie grouse can typically withstand poor conditions.

"They're a resident game bird, and they're able to cope pretty well with the tough winters or maybe unfavorable weather conditions, maybe a little bit more easily than pheasants," Runia said. "Just because we have a drought this year doesn't mean hunting will be necessarily poor next year, but it could have an influence."

The birds are closely related but can be distinguished by their tail design, pointed for the short-tailed grouse and rounded for the prairie chicken, Runia said. Male chickens also have tall, ear-like feathers atop their heads and yellow cheeks, while grouse have reddish cheeks.

But harvesting either bird will contribute to a hunter's daily limit. Any license holder is allowed to harvest three grouse per day and hold a maximum of 15 birds in possession.

Ruffed grouse are included in this count as well, but Runia said the birds are restricted to the Black Hills, and finding one on the prairies of central South Dakota would be "infeasible."

Finding feathers

According to GF&P reports, short-tailed grouse are most heavily distributed in central and western South Dakota, while prairie chickens are more likely to be found in counties near the Missouri River.

In 2015, the most productive county for grouse was Stanley County, where 1,147 hunters harvested 4,985 birds. Perkins followed, where 711 hunters harvested 3,382 birds.

Lyman and Corson counties were next on the list with 2,934 birds and 2,589 birds harvested, respectively.

Runia said western South Dakota is the typical destination for grouse hunters, but counties just east of the river and counties in the state's northeast corner also serve as home to grouse populations.

"Starting in the central part of the state, we have good abundance and throughout all of western South Dakota," Runia said. "There are pockets of them in eastern South Dakota where large tracts of grassland occur, but most of the hunting pressure occurs in central or western South Dakota."

Friday also marks the beginning of the two-day sage grouse season, but only 40 limited draw licenses were available, and the birds can only be harvested on public lands in Harding County and a portion of Butte County in the state's northwest corner.

Shooting hours for prairie grouse season are from sunrise to sunset, and the season will remain open until Jan. 1.

While grouse numbers may be rising, Runia said the number of grouse hunters has consistently fallen over the past 30 years. Since the 1970s, the number of hunters has fallen from about 27,000 to about 13,000 in 2015, but Runia said the number of hunters likely has not affected the population.

"I doubt hunter numbers have any influence on the prairie grouse population given the relatively light amount of hunting pressure at the statewide level," he said.

Hunters harvested almost 50,000 birds last year, while more than 175,000 prairie grouse were harvested at its highest point on record in the early '70s. Harvest numbers have hovered between 25,000 and 60,000 for the past decade.

Instead, many hunters tend to focus solely on pheasant hunting, as pheasants are often easier to find and appear in larger groups, making harvesting the daily limit a simpler task. Additionally, pheasants can be found in a variety of habitats, and everyone can take plenty of shots, even in a large group.

"Prairie grouse hunting is a little bit different than pheasants," Runia said. "These birds are in wide open grasslands, and their actual location is a bit unpredictable at times, and it just takes a lot of walking to find some birds."

But for anyone with a South Dakota small game or combination hunting and fishing license, the birds are out there. While prairie grouse may come onto farmland to feed, they're more likely to be found on prairie land with tall grasses, though with only 1.2 or 1.5 males per square mile, it may be a trek just to find them.

"The best tip I can give you for hunting grouse is to put on some miles and just to start walking," Runia said.