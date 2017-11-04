LETTER: Keep the federal estate tax

Opponents try to denigrate the tax by calling it a "death tax," but is is better termed an "inheritance tax," and nationwide only 0.2 percent of estates pay any federal estate taxes. The federal estate tax currently applies to estates of individuals in excess of $5.5 million. In South Dakota on average there are about 7,000 deaths per year and only 20 of these have estates subject to the estate tax.

In regard to farmers and ranchers, their wealth is mostly in land, which has often increased greatly in value during their lifetimes. The increase in land value results in capital gains that have not previously been taxed. So the argument about taxing the same income two or three times in these cases is false.

The federal estate tax was adopted in 1916. It had been advocated by theodore Roosevelt, who as a Republican President (1901-1909) was a reformer who opposed monopolistic business practices and introduced many new regulations such as the Pure Food and Drug Act. The federal estate tax was considered an antidote to prevent the United States from becoming like England and European nations with their "idle rich."

The rest of the "Tax Reform Plan" is just speculation at this point. But in my opinion, one tax that should not be cut is the federal estate tax.

Richard Peterson

Wewela