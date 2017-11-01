LETTER: Scripture does not say to unite in error

She is correct that debating and arguing over unimportant things, doesn't accomplish anything, except debates and anger. "The Greatest Commandment" is to "love God and the neighbor." Yes, the greatest commandment is to love God and the second greatest is to love our neighbor. (Mark 12:29-31)

She says Scripture is calling us to unity. But does it say unite in error? Ephesians 4:13, "Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature and fullness of Christ."

She states it's "high time" to discard the labels of Protestant, Catholic and Orthodox."

She ends with "May we live into the future and faith with hearts always open to being reformed." But has Jesus said we are to reform with those in error?

We all know Jesus was, on earth, for peace. He still is for that. But He also said, "Think not that I am come to send peace on earth; I came not to send peace, but a sword." (Matthew 10:34). He then lists those we won't be able to live in peace — even family — if it means giving up the truth Jesus would die for.

He then adds "And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me." Taking up our cross may bring us into disunity with others. Choosing to live in unity with those not living in unity with Christ, is the coward's way. We must accept giving up whatever it takes, even not living in unity with the other religions of the world.

T.J. Westra

Corsica