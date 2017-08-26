LETTER: Thoughts on the Highway 50 proposal

Examples of comments:

Square up all intersections and slow speed by Tabor down to 55 mph and Tyndall 45 mph first before spending $13 million taxpayer dollars.

Keep all four lanes intact and add turning lanes where needed.

Use common sense and follow recommendations of people who utilize the road.

For public safety convert the two lanes to four lanes all the way to Yankton especially with anticipated increased truck traffic to the Tyndall, Tabor and Yankton grain elevators.

Please give your input on the project which is proposed for year 2022. Be courteous yet firm in your comments. Statewide we need change for safer roads not just change for the sake of change. What is so ironic is that over 700 people signed petitions and hundreds made verbal, email and written comments on the issue. Yet our South Dakota DOT seems to be listening but not hearing and applying practical low cost solutions to try to make these roads safer.

When these roads were built they had a purpose: to encourage safe expedient travel in our area. What has changed? More distracted drivers. No amount of money on roads can fix that issue.

Frank Kloucek

Scotland