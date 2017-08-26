LETTER: Our people's effort to amend the SD Constitution

In recent years, inattentive government management allowed millions of dollars to be lost to individual investors and to the state treasury. Those are just the known missteps. It's also a fact that our politics is awash in money.

Recognizing this effort to be a heavy lift, we reached out to a nonpartisan group in Florence, Massachusetts called Represent.US. This organization is a 501c(4) non-profit corporation. It was specifically created to build support for initiatives that overhaul lobbying, transparency and campaign finance laws. They don't accept money from politically-associated groups or from corporations. Meanwhile, complaining lawmakers have access to hundreds of profit-motivated model bills from corporate-supported ALEC organization.

Several well known constitutional scholars contributed to the authorship of our specific South Dakota amendment. The authors maintain that the provisions are fully constitutional and compatible with all federal court rulings.

Dave L. Wegner

Sioux Falls