LETTER: A plan for removing the Robert E. Lee Sculpture

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, owns the Robert E. Lee Sculpture. News reports say the city council voted to "remove" it. "Remove" it to where?

I suggest auctioning it off to the highest bidder. Those that dream Uncle Sam will someday dole out "reparations" can pool their donations plus get support from an anonymous sugar daddy lefty oligarch. They can put their statue in the basement of their museum. They can put a pigeon coop above it.

Likewise, if the race war/white supremacists/end-timer fringe can acquire it with donations, plus find an anonymous righty sugar daddy oligarch donor, they can proudly display it ... on private property.

Follow the example of the $92 million "Ark Encounter" Theme park in Williamstown, Kentucky. It's a Meca (no pun intended) for those who believe the legend of Noah. (Admission: $40 adults, $28 kids ages 5 to 12). Visit the nearby Creation Museum (Admission: $30 adults, $16 children). God would be pleased.

Getting back to the Lee statue: If the confederates win their symbol, at least the lefties would have it off of public property. The president's Nazi "base" would be appeased. Our B.S.er-In-Chief could bask again in his incredible, unbelievable, beautiful, amazing business skills. Everybody's happy.

Just kidding.

The war would move to a different front. Now famous Judge Roy Moore is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama. When was the last time you saw the 10 Commandments displayed on private property?

Jack H. Mueller

Chamberlain.