LETTER: Wall Street caused a national security crisis

However, the Wall Street owned two party political tyranny have called a stop to all progress toward economy formation, undermining the President's authority, and will have us forget President's success as the leader of G20, putting a halt to thermonuclear World War III and pursuing universal development. If Congress were actually concerned about the poor — instead of just lip service — they would work with Trump on a new "New Deal" type mobilization instead of riding the dead "but Russia" horse.

According to Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Russiagate has been proven to be a fraud. The U.S. citizenry must perform the necessary political intervention that can order the reorganization of the U.S. government, the U.S. Treasury, the Fed and Wall Street. Then fund the redevelopment of North America that can beat back the Wall Street directed Greatest Depression upon us. Millions of lives are at stake. We're wasting time. Implement Larouche's Four Laws. Contact your political representation. Contact the President.

Ron Wieczorek

Mount Vernon