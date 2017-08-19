LETTER: Don't blame Obama for North Korea situation
To the Editor:
The rhetoric between Trump and Kim Jong-un or North Korea got quite serious. It looked like we were headed for a war that nobody wants unless it is Kim Jong-un, but thankfully the rhetoric has gone down some. People are blaming Trump for the disagreement. I would disagree with them. I think Trump handled it just right. He might have given Kim Jong-un something to think about that if he started a war he might not win it. And then have some politicians in the background working on a peaceful solution.
But I do not think it is fair to try and blame Obama for the present situation for not doing what we do not want to do now, which is start a war.
After all, Kim Jong-un has been challenging us for several years and we have not been doing much about it. The buck has to stop somewhere.
John Zilverberg
Highmore