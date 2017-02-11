LETTER: Local businesses shouldn't compete

As an example, if you are getting a quote for fuel prices from a business without a physical location in the county or city of Mitchell, they have an advantage. They do not have to pay property taxes, wages for employees who also spend money in our community. If you own a truck and have employees and can sell it cheaper drop-shipping from the pipeline. That is why there was only one bidder this last time you requested bids for fuel. The cost of doing business for a local business is higher than a larger supplier without the cost of a local presence.

As far as janitorial supplies, the same logic applies. Whether you go to state bids or search the internet for lower prices, you can find them. But this is not supporting local business. A small savings of even $30,000, or whatever the amount, and send taxpayer money out of town rather than provide it for a local business that pays property taxes, wages and adds to the community in donations and personal involvement in the community activities. It is wrong.

Mayor Toomey, you do not support local business. You saying that you do does not make it so. It takes actions to support your claim. All the explanation of your background in purchasing was nice, but irrelevant to facts. Or in your words, smoke and mirrors.

I will qualify my remarks by saying I am a friend of Mr. Jones and several other business owners.

If any new business is considering coming to Mitchell, let them be warned they will have to compete against worldwide pricing to sell products to the city of Mitchell.

Dan Sudrla

Mitchell