LETTER: Are Toomey's numbers accurate?

Considering Jones is only getting $50,000 per year from the city business, I interpret you are saying Jones is "overcharging" the city upward of $30,000 per year. This is preposterous. If the city saves anything beyond 10 percent ($2,000), I would be surprised.

By taking this business away from Jones Supply, you are biting a hand that is helping to feed you in more ways than one. Jones is a local business person, active in the community, contributor to many city needs and functions as well as a local employer. Losing a block of business like you are planning to take elsewhere is significant to a small business and could even affect the status of the number of employees kept on payroll.

I would encourage our City Council members to request a comparison of existing supplies and costs to proposed costs for the same materials.

Rube Adam

Mitchell