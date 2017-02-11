LETTER: Daily Republic provides great local coverage

My first remark would be that many, and I mean many households nationwide — not just in South Dakota and certainly not just in Mitchell — make reading the paper one of the first things they do each morning. They pour themselves a cup of coffee, sit down and enjoy some of the best minutes of their day reading the local news.

There are many households that do not have access to the internet, Facebook, etc. I really feel my thoughts apply to more households than Councilwoman Bev Robinson thinks.

When the issue for Feb. 7 was delivered and I laid it out to read Tuesday, I was informed as to how poorly our council meeting was conducted on Monday evening. I would have been so ashamed of myself had I been involved. I would ask the editor to please use the back page to publish such information on how our leaders conduct themselves when asked to make a decision for the people of Mitchell.

The Daily, because they have developed a website, have another million page viewers that access the local news each morning. We have people interested in Mitchell logged on each morning. The Daily Republic provides my friends and relatives great local coverage.

I don't always agree with some of the articles that make up part of your paper, but I don't have to read them. How many people don't get an opportunity to read the newspaper each morning? People that have a busy lifestyle save the paper and later read it and catch up.

We are all not blessed with electronics to connect to internet when returning home. We wait to have our paper delivered to our homes and enjoy a few minutes of peace and quiet while we read it.

I hope she realizes that 23,000 people read The Daily Republic!

Jack McBrayer

Mitchell