LETTER: Scouting rocks

In just the past year my troop and I have been scuba diving, camping and climbing.

This week is scouting week. Scout week runs from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11. Scouting week is a time for all scouts to wear their uniform and show pride for scouts. Primarily during scout week we wear our uniform to church, school and around the community.

In the coming months we have a lot planned. We are going to Wyoming on a high adventure trip and are going to be hiking for a week.

I first joined scouting when I was a little boy in elementary school. Now I am 13 and still in scouts and really do think that scouting is one of the best things in my life.

I hope that I have inspired you to support scouting because it really is a great organization.

Jordan Beukelman

Mitchell