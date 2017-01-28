LETTER: What's the benefit to recycling?
To the Editor:
It has come to my attention that a City Council member had done a study on the cost/benefits of recycling.
Did you know all of South Dakota Recyclables are trucked to Minnesota as we have no facilities in South Dakota? Factoring in the energy spent to get it there as well as water and other variables, the carbon footprint is about the same as if we in South Dakota didn't recycle at all. Recyclers say the only profitable recyclable is corrugated cardboard.
Looking up and down my street, there are only about two of us with a bin out. It seems foolish we are charged monthly and the city is subsidizing something that's not really benefiting our environment.
Must we really spend more than $280,000 to make us "feel good" that we are recycling? Are we being duped? Maybe we should save that money to maintain the new pool.
Joanne Geraets
Mitchell