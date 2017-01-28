LETTER: Don't return to torture

To even consider it puts us in the company of despicable dictators in totalitarian regimes existing in our world. I have contacted our senators and representative urging them to take a stand against any such policy.

As a person of faith, I could not vote for such a person who throughout the campaign voiced so many ugly things and spoke approvingly of actions such as the one on use torture. I would hope we could take to heart the words of the Old Testament prophet Micah as recorded in Ch. 6 vs. 8. "He has told you, O Mortal, what is good: and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?"

Dorothy Conner

Mitchell