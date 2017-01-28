LETTER: Don't return to torture
To The Editor:
I am writing to express my deep concern over presidential remarks advocating a return to the use of torture as U.S. policy. It is a morally reprehensible action, one which does not reflect the values our nation has historically held.
To even consider it puts us in the company of despicable dictators in totalitarian regimes existing in our world. I have contacted our senators and representative urging them to take a stand against any such policy.
As a person of faith, I could not vote for such a person who throughout the campaign voiced so many ugly things and spoke approvingly of actions such as the one on use torture. I would hope we could take to heart the words of the Old Testament prophet Micah as recorded in Ch. 6 vs. 8. "He has told you, O Mortal, what is good: and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?"
Dorothy Conner
Mitchell