LETTER: Defunding Planned Parenthood is bad idea

The importance of access to contraception in determining abortion rates is supported by two recent large studies — one in St. Louis and one in Colorado. In these areas large numbers of low income women were offered free contraception. In both of the areas the numbers of abortions dropped dramatically compared to surrounding communities. This also is consistent with international experience were countries who have made both contraception and abortion freely available have much lower abortion rates than in the U.S.

There are many reasons why defunding Planned Parenthood is a short sighted and misguided policy. The most significant, however, is that it is likely to produce a result exactly opposite of that which the proponents expect/desire — namely an increase in abortion.

Every abortion is a tragedy. The solution — a solution which both sides in the long running debate should be able to support — is to prevent unintended/undesired pregnancy. Planned Parenthood is key to reaching that goal.

Tom Dean MD

Wessington Springs