LETTER: Quid pro quo

This is how a dictator permeates the institutions of government. Give jobs to your friends. Require oaths to an individual and not a nation state.

This is how nationalism is forged. Elevate some at the expense of others.

Schadenfreude.

Building walls to protect us from Mexican rapists (and make them pay for it).

Even heard of the Judenrat?

Get everyone (well at least a near majority) paranoid. Have token minority leaders (ie: David Clarke) to just justify your exclusionism. Do race academies ever change?

Using inductive reasoning small isolated pockets speak for the whole of the nation.

Trump finds his one Native American supporter and that means the whole tribe voted for him (the reservations overwhelming voted for the Democrats).

All this to benefit his own support base. Endless rhetoric about othering keeps the Jerry Springer and WWF crowd content.

A large percentage of Mitt Romney's 51 percent somehow voted for the most 1 percent president.

It's no surprise the Chinese have better schools.

Josh Moore

Sioux Falls