LETTER: Obama's legacy is clear now
To the Editor:
By commuting Chelsea Manning's sentence for the crime of espionage for the now infamous WikiLeaks disclosures that caused military deaths and instability to America, former President Obama has defiled every military veteran who ever swore an oath to served their country honorably under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
I don't believe he has to worry about what legacy he is leaving behind any longer.
Rick Velin
United States Air Force - Retired
Mitchell