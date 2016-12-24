LETTER: Comparing Fidel Castro to Donald Trump

Donald Trump, on the other hand is an extreme psychopath whose behavior is erratic and whose intentions are opaque and ominous. Trump wants to clamp down on freedom of speech in radio, TV, and internet because people denigrate or mock him. Other first amendment protections may also get suppressed.

Donald Trump’s power base will be a well-oiled military-industrial-financial-evangelical complex.

Fidel’s Cuba constitution guarantees free health care and housing, education through college, social security, unemployment insurance, paid maternity leave, union rights for collaborative workplace management and to strike if necessary. Money in political campaigns is disallowed. Ballot boxes are guarded by school children. Poverty and extreme wealth are both non-existent.

Will America get as much love from Donald Trump as Cuba got from Fidel? Most of us understand kindness, but Republicans encourage us to forget it. Ayn Rand’s weird philosophy became Republican gospel.

Dave Wegner

Sioux Falls