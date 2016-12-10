LETTER: Public opinion will decide fate of technology

First, my hay production has about 6 percent lignin instead of usually about 10 percent of total dry matter by leaving three inches or more stubble instead of about two inches. Most Lignin is in the bottom part of alfalfa plant stem. The hay has higher total digestible nutrients, more than the 6 percent higher as well as more protein and feed quality is more than 10 percent higher. Skill is required to achieve these results.

Second, field trials for Roundup Ready alfalfa were always done with a bias against conventional alfalfa based on field locations, variety comparisons and harvesting Roundup Ready alfalfa before bloom as required by the Monsanto Technology Agreement. A five-day earlier harvest can increase protein by several percent and quality by 20 percent. Even so, Roundup Ready alfalfa is disappointing compared to conventional alfalfa.

Third, genetic engineering traits cannot be contained within field boundaries due to pollen drift and outcrossing seed production.

Fourth, my production in South Dakota will not tolerate genetic engineering contamination, as do all seed producers east of the Rocky Mountains. South Dakota was the first state to begin growing alfalfa (about 1880.) Alfalfa is precious. There have been two lawsuits and it is not over.

Fifth, why would anyone pay $90 per acre for technology fees plus $90 per acre for seed, or $180 total? The rosiest projections would take more than three years to pay for these costs.

Sixth, grocery stores are advertising no GMO and organic food. We don't want chemicals and pesticides in our food or Roundup in our urine.

Seventh, why would any sensible person risk nature's genetics with the unknown consequences of genetic engineering splicing and editing? Unfortunately, there is a lack of ethics and morals with much proselytizing about genetic engineering. The potential harm is immense. Let us know which daries are processing this genetically engineered milk, cheese and yogurt. In the end, the court of public opinion will decide the fate of the technology.

Chuck Noble

Winner