LETTER: What should be done about the economy?

I was not aware that any soldiers were ever paid an incentive bonus to enlist. But if it was an incentive bonus to enlist, I see no reason why they should have to repay it unless it was like a temporary loan and the soldier signed a contract to pay it back.

Lee Hamilton has a very good article in the Oct. 28 Daily Plainsman. It's about our economy and what should be done about it. In fact, it is almost exactly what I have been recommending for several years.

But it won't be easy; some of us are going to have to make some sacrifices. Most of the corrections will have to be in our tax system. Of course there is always some waste that can be eliminated. But you have to remember every time you cut out a government contract you are putting somebody out of a job. Some of us have been living high on the hog by taking advantage of some of the loopholes in our tax system at the expense of the country and the rest of the people.

John Zilverberg

Highmore