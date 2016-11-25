LETTER: Professional, patient officers in Mitchell
To the Editor:
On Nov. 20, around 10:30 a.m. my wife and I witnessed a scenario unfolding with a Mitchell police officer and a belligerent, shirtless man that was much larger than the officer. A second officer ran up to the scene as the man was aggressively advancing the other officer.
Unfortunately, we have all seen accounts of unwarranted use of deadly force all over the news so I wanted to shed some light on the patient, pacifist and very professional manner that the Mitchell police displayed arresting this guy. They talked him down and even though he was resisting arrest they were able to calmly get him in cuffs without anyone getting hurt. Good job fellas.
Jimmy Corrigan
Mitchell