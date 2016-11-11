Search
    LETTER: Proud of the Mitchell community

    By Gerald Henderson Today at 7:32 p.m.

    To the Editor:

    It has become commonplace nowadays to thank our vets for their service. I am one of those vets and a citizen of the Mitchell community, a proud vet and a proud citizen.

    The Veterans Park at First and Main, once a dream of Mayor Jerry Toomey, will now be a reality. I commend Mayor Jerry Toomey, Councilman Dan Allen and Chief Lyndon Overweg for spearheading a fundraising effort that has well surpassed the original goal. I offer a tip of the hat to you gentlemen as well as all those who offered monetary support for this project. As a vet and

    on behalf of all vets that will visit the park for many years to come, "I Thank You For Your Service."

    Gerald Peterson

    Mitchell

