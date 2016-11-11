LETTER: Happy American Education Week
To the Editor:
Often when the word "steward" is used, it is associated with farmers being caretakers of the land. Such is the case for Skyler and me as we spent time at our grandparents' farms. Our grandparents modeled how caring for the land is also about caring for ourselves and others. Also imprinted on us was the wisdom that not only farmers can and should be stewards of the land, but that everybody who is blessed with time on this Earth needs to be as wise with land uses. These are words/lessons that have shaped who we are today ... stewards of our Earth.
Now as we think back to the lessons of our grandparents, we realize that their wisdom carries further than being stewards of the land. It also applies to the education of your youth. Just as farmers are stewards of the land, teachers are stewards of education. While we are on the front line of education, we are assisted by the wisdom of the school board, the guidance of administration, the assistance of hundreds of school employees, the participation of parents and the support provided by the citizens of Mitchell.
So as the adage goes, it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a dedicated community to continue the success attained by Mitchell's students.
On behalf of Mitchell Education Association and all of Mitchell's School District staff members, we would like to say ... Thanks for being Stewards of Education. We are blessed to work in a community that embraces education.
Skyler Heyden and Chad Lentsch
MEA Co-presidents