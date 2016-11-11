LETTER: Happy American Education Week

Now as we think back to the lessons of our grandparents, we realize that their wisdom carries further than being stewards of the land. It also applies to the education of your youth. Just as farmers are stewards of the land, teachers are stewards of education. While we are on the front line of education, we are assisted by the wisdom of the school board, the guidance of administration, the assistance of hundreds of school employees, the participation of parents and the support provided by the citizens of Mitchell.

So as the adage goes, it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a dedicated community to continue the success attained by Mitchell's students.

On behalf of Mitchell Education Association and all of Mitchell's School District staff members, we would like to say ... Thanks for being Stewards of Education. We are blessed to work in a community that embraces education.

Skyler Heyden and Chad Lentsch

MEA Co-presidents