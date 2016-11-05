LETTER: Setting the record straight

A single federal waterfowl biologist determined several years ago that our family ranch is not eligible for USDA government program payments. That means that we don't receive any CRP, ARC, LOP, WHIP, PIC, livestock indemnity, feed loss, grain storage or FSA payments of any kind. We have never collected cost share for livestock water, fencing, no grassland easements or wetland easements. I have planted and will continue to plant thousands of trees without federal cost share. You get my drift.

He also wrote, "You have no trouble taking money out of every paycheck I get."

I don't believe that I have ever met Mr. Vreugdenhil, but for him to bear false witness toward me and our family ranch is totally unfair. I would submit to you that any fair-minded person might offer up an apology. Not holding my breath.

Happy hunting.

Wayne Haines

White Lake