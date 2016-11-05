But let's dig deeper. By what basis or authority do they claim that these comments were disparaging against women? With what moral compass would they be using? How do we know that what Mr. Trump said is not okay? Is it possibly the Judeo-Christian ethics of the Bible that they are using?

Our government has long ago determined that the bible has no authority. Its ethics are no longer even a guide to what is morally accepted. They/we have determined that in no way are biblical morals something to adhere to. We have emphatically stated that God will have no part in telling us what is morally right or wrong. Thus we and the politicians have declared that such acts as abortion, homosexuality, transgender, gay marriage are in no way unethical or heaven forbid sinful. Just see what happens to any politician should they even hint that the above mentioned lifestyles are "disparaging".

Of course what Mr. Trump said is morally wrong. But I can only make that comment based on the Judeo-Christian ethics found in the Bible, Gods Word. Without that basis I have no grounds to declare what is right. Remove God from the equation and absolutely anything is possible.

If Sen. Thune and Gov. Daugaard feel Donald Trump is unqualified then they themselves should resign from their positions. How can they sit in judgement when they themselves refuse to speak out against the greater sin of abortion (which is murder) let alone the lifestyles mentioned above. How can they suddenly call on Christian ethics to condemn Trump?

I do not agree with what Donald Trump said. But in no way can I pick up a stone. Let us all pray for America for without His blessing we are surely doomed. God's will be done.

Dennis M. Martin

Mitchell