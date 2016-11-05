LETTER: Don't underestimate customer service
To the Editor:
I have been an owner/manager, supervisor for over 30 years and have noticed others in my position do not have very good customer service.
They do not return phone calls and/or meet with customers to solve problems.
The rule is not to ignore customers no matter how busy you are. You may think the problem is trivial, but to the customer it is a big deal. Always take the time to contact them back in one to two days. Business retention and service after the sale or project completion will be a big plus for the business's reputation.
Dale Stein
Mitchell