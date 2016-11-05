LETTER: Thank you, Mr. Pressler

As part of that sting operation FBI agents posed as conduits for wealthy Arabs who were willing to pay large bribes for political influence.

Video tapes showed six members of the US House and one US Senator accepting bags of cash from what appeared to be Arab sheiks.

The Abscam investigation resulted in bribery and conspiracy indictments against those seven members of Congress — all of whom were convicted.

Our U.S. senator at that time, Larry Pressler, was also approached and taped but he had the integrity and courage to turn down the tens of thousands of dollars sitting on the table before him, (said to be over $100,000 which in today's dollars would be over 1 million).

The only one to do so of the eight Congressmen approached who represented various areas of the country.

I wish there were more politicians in Washington today who would do the same when the foreign lobbyists show up with similar unholy propositions.

Thank you Senator Pressler for being an exemplary representative of South Dakota.

M.E. Kirby, formerly of Mitchell

Sioux Falls