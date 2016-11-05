LETTER: Not convinced on Trump
To the Editor:
As a traditional pro-liberty Christian, I've tried to listen with an open mind to those who say Christ wants me to vote for Donald Trump, but I'm not convinced.
The policies of the Clintons may decrease our happiness, but the words of Donald Trump are decreasing our goodness, and that's even worse. Darrell Castle of the Constitution Party is a traditional pro-liberty Christian himself, and even a few hundred votes for him will send an important message to South Dakota's other three political parties.
Kurt Evans
Wessington Springs