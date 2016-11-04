LETTER: Payday lenders take advantage of disadvantaged

The scheme seems simple. A two-week loan, due on the borrower's payday, which comes directly out of the borrower's account. But few borrowers have access to the full amount of the loan and the fees in two weeks. So they just flip it over flip it over, time and again. That's how the cycle of debt is created.

The payday and car title lending companies know this. It's why they worked so hard to deceive South Dakota voters by placing Amendment U on our November ballot.

On the surface, Amendment U appears to have an 18 percent APR. But that rate only applies if no other rate is agreed to in writing. Of course, all such loans are agreed to in writing. Amendment U creates a constitutional guarantee of unlimited interest rates and fees on essentially all usurious loans.

Initiated Measure 21 is the real payday lending reform measure. It places a 36 percent APR limit on car title loans, payday loans and other installment loans. In June, the South Dakota Conference passed a resolution in support Initiated Measure 21 and in opposition of Amendment U. We stand in solidarity with many of our ecumenical and interfaith partners in making such a statement.

But ultimately statements don't change the situation, our votes do. May each of us reflect upon what is the just way for us to care for our neighbors as we prepare to vote on these measures.

Gordon Rankin, Conference Minister

South Dakota Conference of the United Church of Christ

Sioux Falls