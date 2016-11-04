LETTER: Noem, Thune not the answer

Sen. Thune's on again, off again, on again endorsements of Trump show that political expediency and personal ambition clearly win over principle.

It's likely the good people of South Dakota wish they could stand apart from all this, but Noem's and Thune's stand for a candidacy founded on bigotry and divisiveness, and an astonishingly long litany of other reprehensibles require us to take a stand. Noem says Trump respects the constitution and should be judged by what he does, not what he says. Really? This is an amazing stance for an adult let alone an elected official. Any child that has been bullied can tell you words "matter."

Time has shown that core Republican values: states' rights, limited government, and individual freedom have been skewed to overreaching party policies, (ballot measures Amendment T and V, and Initiated Measure 22 will go along way to bring openness and balance back to South Dakota).

Limited government should not mean shutting down the government and obstructionism, which both Thune and Noem embraced. Obstructionism is an anathema to a representative democracy that requires rigorous debate to find common ground for the country, not just the party. And the disenfranchisement of thousands of voters (mostly poor people and minorities) is the antithesis of individual freedom. People died fighting for this right.

Paula Hawks is a decent person who has the intellect to think for herself and what Jay Williams lacks in political experience he more than makes up for with a dedication to decency and fairness for everyone. We need to elect people who will work to heal this country so we can meet the challenges that lay ahead together.

Patsy Burkholder

Mitchell