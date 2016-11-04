LETTER: Vote yes on 'T'

If passed, Amendment T will create a nine-member committee of South Dakota voters to establish the voting districts in the state. Currently, legislators make up the committee which draws voting districts lines. Legislator-drawn voting districts can create many problems and is a conflict of interest. In fact, the state has been sued because of the way voting districts lines have been drawn.

With Amendment T, the new committee will have three registered voters each from the three major political parties in South Dakota. Those qualified to serve on this committee can not have served as a legislator for the three years prior; those serving on the committee are not eligible to become a legislator for three years after sitting on this committee.These rules will result in a committee of South Dakotans with fair elections in mind. The committee will only serve to set voting districts. A new committee will be established after each census.

Amendment T also establishes constitutional guidelines requiring counties and neighborhoods be kept in the same districts whenever possible. Towns or counties will no longer be divided simply to re-elect a legislator.

Under Amendment T, the new committee which draws the boundaries are not given access to voter maps which identify political parties or the list of current legislators. Amendment T allows for a 30-day public comment period on all new voting district maps. Amendment T is a constitutional amendment so the only way it can be changed is by a vote of the people of South Dakota. This means legislators can not go in and change the rules as they see fit. Only the people of South Dakota can do that. On Nov. 8, please vote yes on Amendment T. It will put voters back in charge of who will represent them in Pierre.

Wayne Soren

Lake Preston