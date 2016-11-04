LETTER: Clinton's goal is gun elimination

Such Democrat friends have their hearts squarely in agreement with our Constitution's Second Amendment while their heads are uninformed. No government agent will appear at their door demanding shotgun, rifle, or pistol. That's Hollywood stuff. There are more subtle and sinister methods of achieving Clinton's stated goal.

These good Americans should recall that there's more than one way to skin a cat. Clinton's potential use of executive orders can undo the legal protection of the Second Amendment

Just suppose Clinton continues the practice of ruling through executive orders; Congress be darned. With a single pen stroke she outlaws gun shows, certain kinds of guns and/or ammunition, transferring, borrowing, bequeathing, and selling of firearms. Violate any part of her executive order and you become an instant law breaker, considered guilty until proven innocent. A Democrat gun rates no higher than a Republican gun. Just ask George Soros. Or Nancy Pelosi.

Friend Democratic gun owner — will it be in your own best interests to vote for Clinton? Gun elimination is her stated goal, except, of course, for her body guards. And Soro's bodyguards. And Nancy Pelosi's. Heads up!

Warren Thomas

Forestburg