LETTER: IM 23 is ill-conceived
To the Editor:
A poorly drafted, ill-conceived measure appears on our general election ballot in November. Take a minute and look at the wording of Initiated Measure 23: "Notwithstanding any other provisions of law, an organization, corporate or nonprofit, has the right to charge a fee for any service provided by the organization."
They have the right? This means that any corporation or organization can bill you for whatever services they want ... even if you didn't order or want their services! How bizarre!
Who is their right mind would support this? Who thought this up? I smell a rat and that rat is not from South Dakota.
Randy Vermeulen
Mitchell