LETTER: Send Democrats back to Pierre

Our form of government relies on checks and balances to ensure government works effectively. In South Dakota, however, we have seen the unfortunate consequences of an imbalance of power — EB-5, GEAR UP, special favors, millions missing and millions waited, to name a few. That is why I am writing today to encourage you to vote for South Dakota Democrats this fall to bring an essential balance of power back to Pierre.

South Dakota recently received an "F" in government corruption, but the establishment in Pierre isn't doing anything about it. Democrats have a great slate of candidates across the state who will work to make government more accountable and stop the wasted money and special favors to the powerful and well connected. Democrats will end conflict of interest, prohibit self-dealing, create an ethics investigatory committee and reform no-bid contracts that allow the establishment to provide special favors to their cronies.

This Nov. 8th, vote for Democratic legislative candidates to bring balance and much-needed oversight to Pierre and ensure the state government works for all South Dakotans — not just the powerful and well-connected.

Senator Tim Johnson

Sioux Falls