LETTER: Won't go wrong voting for Klumb
To the Editor:
Just to help set the record straight, I know Josh Klumb as a personal friend. He is a kind, considerate, committed Christian young farmer who has made the decision to step forward and share his concerns with the community by serving in the State House and now is hopefully transitioning to the Senate. You won't go wrong in voting for Josh who will listen to your concerns and get things done in the South Dakota Legislature.
Oscar Thompson
Letcher