LETTER: Stop harassing road hunters

I went road hunting in the evening with my daughter to see if we could get a couple of pheasants on opening day. We hardly got started and were stopped by Pinicon Prairie people north of Stickney and harassed about road hunting twice that night.

Most farmers are nice about hunting if you ask and don’t mind road hunters, but people like Wayne Haines from White Lake and Pinicon Prairie from Stickney think they own the road and the pheasants. The pheasants are not yours, they belong to the state of South Dakota. Wayne Haines needs to remember where all his payments from the government farm program and federal crop insurance come from: out of the wages of working people.

You have no problem taking money out of every paycheck I get, so let us at least shoot a pheasant in the ditch. You don’t own the road or the pheasants so stop harassing us while we are legally hunting.

You said we are not shooting the state bird, we are shooting the farmer’s birds. The farmers don’t own the birds, not even those that are pen raised and released into the wild. And remember, road hunting is legal, so stop harassing us.

Ronald Vreugdenhil

Stickney