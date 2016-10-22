The blatant disregard of our nation’s Constitution by the Obama administration, the disregard of immigration laws, the godless humanism of same sex marriages, abortion, failing to recognize Islam is a dangerous foe, the attack on the first amendment in the guise of hate speech, those who would give the UN power over our government and courts, the elimination of gun ownership, the stimulus without budget discernment, allowing them to run the government by bribery, which they did, accumulating a national debt of $20 trillion; the deceit that they are the champion of the poor and middle class when their inflationary practice is robbing the poor and our nation, the “Affordable Care Act,” which is unaffordable, the biased media, oppose voter ID, environmental hysteria, destroying our coal power plants resulting in increased utility costs, exploiting racial strife.

A partial summary of their record and intentions, no wonder Hillary chooses to attack Trump’s character as a diversion to focusing on the above issues that are turning our nation into a socialistic welfare state.

Freedom is a gift of God. The greatest gift to mankind this side of eternity. I quote Mr. Tony Evans: “The pulpits have dumbed down who God is; they talk about his love and grace. But not his justice and wrath.”

I pray that we would return to God in repentance for our waywardness and that of our nation.

Marvin Lau

Armour