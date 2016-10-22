LETTER: Victim’s rights amendment will clog the courts
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to urge citizens of South Dakota to vote no on Constitutional Amendment S, otherwise known as Marsy’s Law, the campaign for which is being funded by out of state sources.
Our state statutes already provide for victim notification and victim input. The Constitutional Amendment S will further clog our court system and place additional burdens upon local government. I believe it is important to note that the South Dakota State Bar, South Dakota State’s Attorney Association and South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers are all united in opposition to Amendment S.
Vote No on Amendment S.
Victor B. Fischbach,
Spink County State’s Attorney,
Redfield