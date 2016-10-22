LETTER: Victim’s rights amendment will clog the courts

Our state statutes already provide for victim notification and victim input. The Constitutional Amendment S will further clog our court system and place additional burdens upon local government. I believe it is important to note that the South Dakota State Bar, South Dakota State’s Attorney Association and South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers are all united in opposition to Amendment S.

Vote No on Amendment S.

Victor B. Fischbach,

Spink County State’s Attorney,

Redfield