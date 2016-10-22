LETTER: Excited about Amendment V

I’m a registered Republican and former businessman. In my experience, well-run businesses routinely look for better ways to do things. They don't cling to old systems and procedures that no longer work well. They are motivated to routinely look for better ways to serve their customers.

Government is not like that.

Government tends to put systems and procedures in place, then leave them for years, even for decades. If those systems happen to be protective of the status quo, those individuals who have used them to acquire or maintain power tend to be very protective of them.

I have joined a group of South Dakota Republicans, Democrats and independents that is working to change the way we select people to serve the public.

Amendment V would bring a nonpartisan election system to the state. Similar systems work well elsewhere, most notably in Nebraska.

Amendment V would change our system so that all registered voters, including our state’s 115,000 independents, could vote in one June primary for any candidate seeking office. Candidates would compete for votes without their political party designated on the ballot. The top two vote getters would then contend in the general election in November. The result would likely be an increased number of primary and general election contests along with increased voter interest and participation.

I am a big fan of Amendment V. Our current politicized system in South Dakota no longer works well. It excludes South Dakota’s moderate voters and results in very few contested elections. I think it is time for us to change the game so we get more balance in our state government.

Joe Kirby

Sioux Falls