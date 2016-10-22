LETTER: John Thune puts party before country

It’s clear that Thune encourages and supports special-op attacks on the Clintons. Similarly, Thune has supported and participated in Republican obstruction of all Obama programs and policies. Party-before-country seems to be Thune’s motto. He and Republicans have killed many bills that would have helped veterans. Thune has helped obstruct other actions that involved environment, health, and judicial appointments.

John Thune is wrong regarding more tax cuts for the wealthy. Thirty years of experience prove that tax breaks only stimulate increased budget deficits.

Regarding Obamacare, Thune never tried to understand the legislation beyond the fact that Obamacare paper copy weighs 20 pounds. Regarding Thune’s signature on the threatening letter to the president of Iran, he and 46 other Senators committed treason. This action alone should disqualify Thune from government service.

Dave L. Wegner,

Sioux Falls