LETTER: Misuse of funds goes beyond Mid Central

How many times have you and I sat at Blarney’s to enjoy the band director’s combo entertaining us and noticed that the equipment used is “property of MHS Public School system?” Or sat at Ramkota and noted a similar situation with our past vocal director?

I’m sure the money they are making is not going back to the music budget nor have I even heard it mentioned that they are recognizing the music department or music boosters for financing their extracurricular activities.

I’m sure this happens in other departments of the schools … the art department equipment and supplies, the cameras from the English department, equipment in the drama department, computers and electronics in the sports programs and the list could most likely go on and on.

Now, I’m not drawing an equalization between the Mid-Central Co-op and these, but the muse of public school properties, the money raised and funding go on in all of our backyards and none of it is “right.”

So the next time you “throw rocks” so quickly and easily, take a look at your own towns and program leaders and speak with some hesitation and forethought.

Jason Trautman

Mitchell