LETTER: What has Congress done about farm prices?
To the Editor:
What has our congressional delegation done other than sit on their hands while farm prices are in the tank?
Here are some suggestions: investigate cattle prices as there is no reason for them to be this low and override the EPA on the blending mandate which would take care of the surplus corn.
As soon as Sen. Thune got in office, he voted down the ethanol subsidy then, later, when the subsidy for the oil companies came up, he voted to keep it.
It is time for each congressional delegate to give us an answer on what they are going to do about it.
Paul Messmer
Wessington Springs