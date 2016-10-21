LETTER: Hillary is not most qualified for president

She could run on her record as Senator, and how she introduced 713 bills. Of those, only three were signed into law and those three dealt with naming roads and buildings. Or, she could campaign on how she, the DOD, CIA and Obama's chief of staff had live coverage of the Benghazi assault from the first hour and did nothing to help.

To see what kind of President Hillary would be, read the books 13 Hours, written by the Benghazi survivors, Clinton Cash by Peter Schweizer. In the book, the author lists who all vetted the book and said it is factually accurate, plus there are 50 pages of notes.

And to see what kind of "temperament" and temper Hillary has, read the first three or four chapters of Crisis of Character by Gary Bryne, former White House uniformed guard who was stationed outside the Oval Office door.

John Ruff

Sturgis