LETTER: An election season lesson

"Awful people," the man responded. "Rude, cold, hostile, abrupt, unfriendly. They wouldn't give me the time of day."

"Well," said the attendant, "I'm sorry to say it, but you're going to find exactly the same sort of people in the next town up ahead."

A bit later, another driver pulled in, heading in the same direction as the first. "What are the people like in the next town up ahead?" the second man asked.

The attendant said, "What were the people like in the town you just came from?"

"Wonderful people," the second man responded. "Friendly, warm, helpful, patient, kind. They went out of their way to help a stranger." "Well," said the attendant, "I'm happy to tell you that you're going to find exactly the same kind of people in the next town up Ahead."

In America and locally there is a very clear choice this November: we can elect, "rude, cold, hostile, abrupt, unfriendly people," like Donald Trump and Josh Klumb — if that is who we are and has been our experience.

Or, we can elect the, "friendly, warm, helpful, patient, kind," as found in Quinten Burg — if we are people who go out of our way to help a stranger.

Quinten has the compassion, understanding and proven experience to work for us in Pierre. Please elect him to serve our district. Thank you.

David Salmen

Wessington Springs