LETTER: Don't be duped by Donald Trump

McCain is "not a war hero" according to Trump. This from a man who

himself dodged the draft for Vietnam not once, not twice, but five times.

Trump has ridiculed a Gold Star father whose son died heroically in Iraq,

maligned Mexicans as rapists and murderers, called for barring an entire

religious group from entering the country and mocked a disabled man's

congenital joint condition on national television.

Women have been reserved as the target of Trump's most vicious and vile

rhetoric. The Republican nominee has called women bimbos, dogs, fat pigs,

disgusting slobs and boasted about sexual assault.

The late, legendary Republican political strategist, Lee Atwater, once

bragged about the Republican Party's ability to dupe voters in white, rural

areas of America into voting against their own socioeconomic interests.

South Dakotans are bigger than this. We are better than this. We are smarter

than this.

Don't be duped by Donald Trump on November 8.

Matt Korzan

Mitchell